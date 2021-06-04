KPD Commissioner Participates In Statewide Training

William J. (B.J.) Schneck III, commissioner of the Kingsbury Park District, recently attended the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ (IAPD) 2021 Boot Camp.

IAPD offers this educational program to elected officials and professionals throughout the state in the field of parks, recreation, and conservation. Topics include understanding board and staff roles, making a difference through legislative advocacy, fundamentals and best practices of park district finances, the Open Meetings Act, and ethical requirements for elected officials.

“The IAPD Boot Camp provides tremendous benefits to board members and staff. They gain a greater appreciation of the critical role park commissioners play in good governance, compliance with state law, and enhancing the quality of life for those in their communities,” said Peter Murphy, IAPD President/CEO.

Schneck was elected to the park district board in April.

Established in 1928, IAPD is a nonprofit service, research and educational organization representing more than 300 park districts, forest preserves, conservation, recreation and special recreation agencies throughout Illinois. IAPD’s mission is to advance these agencies in their ability to preserve natural resources and improve the quality of life for all people in Illinois.