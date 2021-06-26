KPD Rec Ball Is Back!

The Kingsbury Park District is once again offering Rec baseball for youngsters.

Kayla Curry, district recreation programmer, said weekly sessions will be led by Stefan Neece. The program starts June 28 and runs for 5 weeks. Signup is done on a weekly basis. Days of the week vary and more details can be found on the KPD website. Some weeks have 3 sessions. Fees for those weeks are $20 in district and $25 out of district. Weeks with two sessions have a fee of $15 in district and $20 out of district.

So what do players do at Rec ball? Curry said the program is a good way to get additional practice with drills and some game play. She said its learning baseball in a fun setting.

To register or get more information about the program, visit the KPD website at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.