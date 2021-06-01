Large Crowd Attends Greenville Memorial Day Service

Excellent spring weather was the backdrop for Monday morning’s Memorial Day service at Montrose Cemetery in Greenville,

Guest speaker was retired junior high teacher Scott Spencer.

He spoke about attending Memorial Day programs as he grew up, and presented stories about his family members serving in the military.

Spencer ended his presentation by saying, “As we go about our lives the rest of this day, the rest of this week, the rest of this year, may we never forget the men and women whose blood has been shed, whose lives have been cut short, men and women who never had a chance to grow old, whose bodies have been buried on foreign soil or brought home in a flag-draped coffin. May we never let a single day go by where we don’t think about those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom…”

Click below to hear more of his comments:

During the program, Dee Mossman presented the invocation and benediction, Kevin Kaegy read President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, the Greenville Municipal Band played five songs, a firing squad, consisting of Bond County veterans, gave a salute to the dead, and Howard Wise played “Taps” and “Taps Echo.”