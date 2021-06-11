Large Crowd Attends Zoning Hearing On Campground

There was a big crowd Tuesday night at the Bond County Zoning Board’s meeting.

A public hearing was held on a request by Thomas and E. Louanne Theiss for a special use permit to construct a primitive campground on property they own along Red Ball Trail, north of Greenville.

Forty to 50 people attended the hearing with several making comments about the request.

The board went into executive session. Upon returning to open session, members unanimously approved a motion to deny the request.

Brad Criner, county zoning administrator, advised the board’s action was due to multiple concerns expressed by the public regarding traffic, safety and the operation of a commercial campground in a residential area.

The zoning board’s recommendation will be considered by the Bond County Board on June 15.

Legal action was filed near the end of May regarding the campground. Plaintiffs are Sones Properties, LLC, Jonathan and Whitney Sones, Vicki and Kenneth Disch, and Amy and Patrick Kelley.

Listed as defendants are the Thomas and E. Louanne Theiss, the Bond Couny Zoning Administrator, the County of Bond and the City of Greenville.

The plaintiffs filed for an injunction. A hearing was held before Circuit Judge Chris Bauer Tuesday morning, seeking a temporary injunction concerning the campground.

State’s Attorney Dora Mann argued the county was in the process of following its procedures with a hearing scheduled that night with the zoning board.

Judge Bauer denied the request for the temporary injunction sought by the plaintiffs.

Greenville and Bond County have each filed motions to strike and dismiss the action by the plaintiffs.

Another court hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 20.