Library Summer Reading Program Underway

The Greenville Public Library’s summer reading program is underway.

Divisions include JE for juvenile easy readers reading on their own, JF for those juveniles reading chapter books, young adults in high school, and adults.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL the program is for children, young adults, and adults. August 1 is the last day to turn in materials. When you sign up, you receive a reading log. As you read books over the summer, you can record them on the log. If you bring the log to the library you will receive a coupon for a free DQ Dilly Bar. JF and YF readers earn a coupon with every two chapter books they read in a week. Picture book readers get a coupon for every three picture books they read in a week.

Participating young adults and adults will turn in their name with the name of books they’ve read and they’ll be entered into a drawing. Winners will receive gift cards to local businesses and one grand prize winner will receive an Amazon Kindle e-reader.

This year, a poster will be set up for young adults to recommend books to each other.

For more information on the summer reading program, call the library at 664-3115. No purchase is necessary to participate.