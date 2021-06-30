Martens Returns To Greenville PO As Postmaster

The Greenville Post Office has a new postmaster.

Michele Martens, who lives near Alhambra, has begun her third week in the position.

Martens has over 33 years of experience with the U.S. Postal Service, and recently served as district marketing manager, working out of the St. Louis office.

She began with the postal service as a carrier, became a supervisor and is no stranger to the postmaster job.

Martens has been a postmaster at Highland and Litchfield. She spent a few months as the officer in charge at Greenville, and held the same position at Alton and Edwardsville.

She said she has enjoyed every stop along the way in her postal career and is glad to back at the Greenville Post Office.