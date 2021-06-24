McKendree Bass Fisherman Struck By Lightning

It was a close call for two McKendree University bass fishing team members late Monday afternoon.

Trevor McKinney of Benton and Blake Jackson from Carterville, were in a boat, practicing for an upcoming event on Lay Lake in Alabama.

According to the Association of Collegiate Anglers, McKinney was struck by lightning as a storm arrived.

The fishermen were about 25 miles from the boat ramp, with McKinney driving, when the lightning struck, Jackson took over as the driver and was able to get to the ramp, where medical personnel were waiting.

McKinney was checked out and given the all-clear.

The two reported they were trying to get back to the ramp as they saw the storm approaching. It is believed the lightning shock went through McKinney’s body, exited through his pant seat and out the driver’s chair of the boat.

McKinney told the Association of Collegiate Anglers the shock felt like someone shot him with a taser.