MG School Board Hears Good Budget News

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education amended its 2020-21 budget during its June meeting last week.

Superintendent Robert Koontz had good news to report on the finances of the district. He said everything will end in the black and will go up from where they were at this time last year.

Click below to hear more:

The CURES federal money is a reimbursement of funds spent on COVID-19 related items.

The district received more good news about its insurance.

Bids were obtained for property and casualty insurance. Koontz advised the low bid for similar coverage, with Illinois Counties Risk Management Trust, is about 61 percent lower than what was paid this past year.

A typographical error for worker compensation insurance will save Unit 1 $10,000.

The price from Worker Compensation Self-Insurance Trust was submitted in the bidding process as $3,970, but should have been $13,970. Koontz said the trust is honoring the lower bid.

The board approved a milk bid from Prairie Farms and a bid for bread products from Aunt Millie’s Bakeries.

A quote of $15,250, for a pre-fabricated ramp at the school’s modular buildings, was accepted. Superintendent Koontz reported the old ramp is rotten and needs to be replaced before the start of the new school year.