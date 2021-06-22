MG Unit 1 Board Takes Personnel Action

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took action last week on several employee-related items.

A memorandum of understanding with the Mulberry Grove Education Association was approved to raise teachers’ salaries from one to three percent.

The board then granted three percent salary increases to Superintendent Robert Koontz, High School Principal Tiffany Zobrist and Elementary School Principal Casie Bowman.

Board members approved the non-certified employee pay schedule.

Kenneth Long Jr. was hired as a full time custodian for the 2021-22 school year, and Lois Moore was hired as a part-time custodian and bus driver.

Lyndsey Beckham resigned as scholar bowl/academic challenge coach and student council sponsor. Amanda Kuhlman was hired as the new high school student council advisor for next school year.

The school board accepted the resignations of Vicki Grobengeiser as an elementary school paraprofessional, and Scott Voyles as assistant high school baseball coach.