Milestone Year For Greenville Muny Band

The Greenville Municipal Band continues to bring musical joy to area residents.

Director Chris Woods told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel this is a milestone year for the band, marking the 125th year of the band. It has performed every year since 1896, with the exception of last summer, which wasn’t possible due to COVID-19.

Click below to hear his comments:

Woods has directed the Greenville Municipal Band for the past 26 years.

One of the mainstays in the municipal band is Everett Sanders, who continues to perform in his 90s.

While he is not sure how many years he has been in the band, it appears to be at least 50. He enjoys performing and has played bassoon, clarinet, and French horn in the band over the years. He also directed the band a few times.

Click below for more:

The municipal band will perform Thursday, June 24, at the Bond County Museum and Saturday, July 3, at the Bond County Fourth Fest.