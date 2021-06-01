Military Moms Of Bond County Honoring Those Currently Serving

The Military Moms of Bond County are conducting their annual recognition of those currently serving in the armed forces.

Military parents are encouraged to drop off a picture of your active duty, current National Guard, or current reserve service member, to the Greenville Advocate before June 21st. names and photos will be published in the paper on July 1.

To sponsor the recognition program, businesses or individuals should send $25 to Dianah Kuhl-Troemel at 410 East Winter St. in Greenville. Payment can also be dropped off at TNT RV & Generator. Checks should be made payable to the Greenville Advocate.

For information, call 578-1808.

WGEL recognizes military personnel and law enforcement officers every Friday in our Salute to Service. To be included, contact Tom at 664-3300 or email tom@wgel.com.