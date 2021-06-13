Monthly Greenville Street Dept. Report

With spring here, Greenville Street Department employees took care of a lot of outside work last month.

90 hours were spent mowing grass and about 236 hours were needed for weed, brush and tree trimming, weed spraying and brush pickup and disposal.

The street sweeper ran 37 hours.

Almost 50 hours were needed for water meter and water leak repairs. Another 96 hours were used for fire hydrant repairs and maintenance as the fire hydrant flushing program was underway.

Almost 200 hours were spent on concrete work, 35 hours on cold patching, 100 hours on vehicle maintenance, 60 hours on city beautification, 18 hours on catch basin cleaning, and 35 hours on lake maintenance.