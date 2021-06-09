More On Identity Of Remains Found Near Brownstown

More details have been announced regarding the identity of the skeletal remains found near Brownstown last month.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 26, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department in reference to human skeletal remains found by a farmer in an agricultural field north of U.S. Route 40, in the area of 1700N Street.

On June 2, the Fayette County Coroner’s office identified the skeletal remains to be those of Joel Anthony Mason, a 33-year-old male of Beaumont, TX and formally of Clinton, IL.

Mason was reported missing in Fayette County in August of 2020.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.