The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education has moved up its monthly meeting to this Thursday, June 17.

A hearing on an amended 2020-21 budget will be held at 6 p.m. in the district library.

The regular meeting will follow. The agenda includes milk, bread and insurance bids; a memorandum of understanding with the Mulberry Grove Education Association, considering a ramp construction bid, student handbook changes, and approval of the amended budget.