New City Water Plant In The Works

The City of Greenville has a new water plant in the works.

The old plant, while still producing high quality water, was constructed in 1968.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey said the project is continuing and the engineer is closer to having a complete set of plans. He said the city plans to change two of their chemical processes as they make the change from one plant to another. Construction is likely to begin in the spring of 2022. The project is expected to take a year to complete.

The new plant will be constructed between the current plant and the lake. The city will get the new facility up and running, producing water, before the old one is taken out of service. He said it’s a big project that will result in added capacity and enhanced safety.

The estimated cost for the new water plant is $16 million.