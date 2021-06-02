Permit Recommended For Solar Company

The Greenville Planning Commission is recommending to the city council that a request from Greenville Solar for a conditional use permit be approved.

The commission held a public hearing last week on the request.

The company is planning to operate an electric power generation facility consisting of a 20-megawatt solar energy field on unaddressed parcels accessed from Bowman Industrial Drive.

Greenville Solar LLC was established by Sunpin Solar of California, which in early 2019 signed an option and lease agreement on a 150-acre site, east of Love’s Travel Center along Interstate 70.

Company representatives indicated at the hearing plans are proceeding for the creation of the solar field.

City Code Enforcement Officer Joe Craver told commission members the request is consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan, and he recommended the request be granted.

The commission unanimously approved a motion to allow the conditional use permit with stipulations. The final site plan, and operations and maintenance plan must be submitted to the city for approval, prior to the issuance of a building permit.

In addition, a landscape plan for the Bowman Industrial Drive side of the project must be submitted and include pollinator and native grasses.

A decommissioning process including financial surety must be included in the final lease approved by the city council.