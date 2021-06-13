Phase 5 Underway In Illinois

As of Friday, June 11, the State of Illinois has moved to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois framework, marking the full reopening of all industries and activities. The Greenville Chamber of Commerce recently shared some information from the IL Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, which details the Restore Illinois framework for Phase 5.

All business types, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, seated spectator events, among others, are allowed to operate at full capacity. Phase 5 also allows the outdoor mask requirement to be lifted in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance. In Phase 5, industry and activity-specific guidelines for operation provided by DCEO are discontinued. All businesses and activities previously subject to DCEO guidelines are allowed to resume normal operations.

For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov.