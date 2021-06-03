Project Parenting Activity For Dads

Bond County Project Parenting is providing resources for an activity called “All Aboard For Dad’s Night”. It is for dads, grandpas, uncles, and children under three. With the materials, you can conduct the event anytime.

A parent educator will drop off a “Dad’s Night” packet that will include a book, play train set, train activity and a conductor’s hat and vest for the children.

The home visitor will also link the family to a video, created by Conductor Dave, for an up-close look at the trains at the American Heritage Railroad.

Participation also includes two adult tickets to the train show at the American Farm Heritage Museum Saturday, June 12. Admission for kids 12 and under is free.

Families with a child under 3, who is not currently enrolled in Project Parenting, can call the office if they are interested in the train event packet.

The phone number is 664-5009, extension 2.