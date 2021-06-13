Project Parenting Picnic June 21

Bond County Project Parenting is hosting a virtual picnic playgroup on Google Meet.

The event is Monday, June 21 at 11 a.m.

There is a RSVP form on the Project Parenting Facebook Page, or the office can be called at 664-5009, extension 2 to sign up. Anyone in the county, with a child under three years of age, is invited to attend.

The playgroup will feature a story time and activity corner, with children receiving a picnic packet including a book, canvas apron, fabric markers and a play grill set.