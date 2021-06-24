Race Across America Passing Through

The annual Race Across America bicycle race is underway and bicyclists, race officials, support vans and media will be traveling through our area soon, on the way to the East Coast.

The Greenville Fire Protection District urges everyone to be alert for all participants as they travel along IL Rt. 140 from Alhambra up Mill Hill and through Greenville on Rt. 127, 3rd Street, and Harris Avenue. Personnel will also be traveling eastbound on Rt. 40 from the McDonald’s/Shell junction, headed towards Mulberry Grove.

For more information on the Race Across America, visit RAAMRace.org.