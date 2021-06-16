Representative Wilhour Calls For End To $300 Extra

Illinois republican representative Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City, along with republican representative Adam Niemerg, are calling on Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security to end the $300 extra pay for unemployment benefits.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which began back on January 4, 2021, is responsible for the additional pay and is set to naturally end on September 4. However, 25 states like Missouri, have agreed to end it early.

According to Rep Wilhour “Labor shortages are doing tremendous damage to our supply chains, limiting productivity and causing cost increases for the goods and services that we all rely on.”

Most recently, the unemployment rate in Illinois is 7.1%, the highest in the Midwest.