Salem Student Recognized By KC Radiologic Technology Program

Kaskaskia College has announced that Bre Speaks of Salem received the Most Improved and the Outstanding Radiologic Technology Student Award for the Class of 2021 during the program’s recent pinning ceremony. This is the first time in the program’s history that the same student has received both awards.

Bre’s plans include starting in the x-ray field and furthering her career in the CT world. She is not sure what other modalities she wants to accomplish but is excited to be a registered technologist.

Bre is the daughter of Jenifer Rooney and Jeff Stuber.