The Bond County Senior Center will participate in a statewide Medicare Virtual Fair on Wednesday, June 23rd. The event will be held online from 2 to 6 PM.

For details or to register, visit ShipHelp.org.

The fair is open to those turning 65 or who are joining Medicare because of a disability. There is no cost to attend and you may participate for as long as you wish.

If you have any questions, you can call SHIP Counselor Trish Jenner at the Bond County Senior Center at 664-1465, ext. 103.