Skeletal Remains In Fayette County Identified

Skeletal remains were found in a farm field near Brownstown on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 26. The discovery was made by a farmer in a field north of U.S. Route 40 in the area of 1700N Street. While the investigation into the discovery continues, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains as those of Joel Anthony Mason, who was born on August 12, 1987.

Mason reportedly has family in Fayette County and the last contact anyone had with him was on August 2, 2020.

Anyone who has information on this matter is asked to contact the Fayette County Coroner’s Office or the Illinois State Police.