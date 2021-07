First grade students in Sorento had a student teacher from SIUE this past year. Mr. Weathers taught the students about the color wheel and how to mix the basic secondary colors.

The students did that by using shaving cream at first. Then they produced a color wheel umbrella using oil pastels.

Their creations are currently on display in the Sorento Village Hall. You can stop by and see them during regular business hours through Tuesday, July 6.