Springfield Man Drowns In Fayette County

Fayette County Coroner David Harris was dispatched for a possible drowning late Sunday afternoon, June 20th.

Harris reports that 20 year old Logan Fornoff of Springfield, Illinois, was swimming with some friends in the Kaskaskia River south of Vandalia. Witnesses reported that Fornoff went into a hollow log under the water while hogging for fish and did not resurface. His friends recovered him, called 911 and began CPR.

Fornoff was transported to Fayette County Hospital where was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m.