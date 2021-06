Students Have Fun With Silly Science KICK Class

Some area children learned just how much fun science can be thanks to Kaskaskia College’s Kids in College at Kaskaskia (KICK) program. “Silly Science,” a two-day class held at the Kaskaskia College Technology Center on June 8 & 9, 2021. The children participate in many fun activities while learning about science!

Day 1 above photo) – June 8: In this photo, participants are pictured with their Oobleck and lava lamps created during day one of the class. Back row: Beckham Bass (Centralia), Zander Gunter (Centralia), Reese Koester (Centralia), Annalyn Bass (Centralia), Julie Siegler (Centralia) and instructor Kerry Honerkamp. Front row: Beckett Wethington (Centralia), Gavin Boerngen (Trenton), MadaLynn Wethington (Centralia), Isabella Bradley (Centralia), and Ava Bradley (Centralia).

Day 2 (below) – June 9: In this photo, participants are pictured with their s’mores and solar oven created with a pizza box (donated by Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub). Back row: Beckham Bass (Centralia), Reese Koester (Centralia), Julie Siegler (Centralia), Annalyn Bass (Centralia), Zander Gunter (Centralia), and instructor Kerry Honerkamp. Front row: Ava Bradley (Centralia), Isabella Bradley (Centralia), MadaLynn Wethington (Centralia), Beckett Wethington (Centralia), and Gavin Boerngen (Trenton).