Toastiez Grand Opening June 16

Toastiez, a new restaurant on the first floor of the Greenville SMART Center, will have its grand opening Wednesday, June 16.

Items on the agenda include grilled cheese sandwiches, gourmet sandwiches, soups and salads.

Toastiez has been operating under a soft opening in recent weeks and is now ready to expand hours and offerings.

Brittany Davis, Toastiez general manager, said the business opened within a couple of months after Breck Nelson, from Greenville University, came up with the idea. She said it’s been a fun process so far and she hopes to serve people well and provide an environment that servers and patrons enjoy.

Assistant Manager Kyle Sunderland said customers have enjoyed the Toastiez experience, saying there are regulars who come in every other day. He also said people meet friends there and some stay for up to several hours at a time.

Sunderland talked about items on the menu, which consists of grilled cheese sandwiches and poutine. The cheese comes from Marcoot Creamery. Poutine is a dish consisting of fries and cheese curds with brown gravy. He said Toastiez hopes to be very creative with items including dessert sandwiches.

Davis invites everyone to Wednesday’s grand opening event. It will begin with a ribbon cutting at 5 PM on June 16. There will be a special half-price deal for an original grilled cheese and cup of soup. The mayor plans to be there and there will be live music.

Menu ingredients come from local businesses including Marcoot Jersey Creamery, The Milk House, and Wayne’s Market.