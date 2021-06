Today we salute Bond County Deputy Douglas Nicoson. Deputy Nicoson is a 2005 graduate from Greenville High School, and served in the Army from 2005-2009.

Deputy Nicoson joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2014. K9 Muki is trained in narcotics, human tracking and apprehension. Thank you to Deputy Nicoson.

Salute to Service Made Possible by: