Tourism Committee Approves Funds

In their recent meeting, the Greenville Tourism Committee approved tourism funds for five events.

The American Farm Heritage Museum’s Spring Fling Festival was held last month, but previous action on its request was not conducted because a committee meeting had to be cancelled.

Committee members did take action at their most recent meeting and approved $500.

The American Farm Heritage Museum will hold its Heritage Days event July 23 through July 25.

The committee approved $5,000 to help promote the event. It was also learned the Armed Forces Museum on the grounds is under new management and will be open.

Paws In The Park, an event sponsored by the Bond County Humane Society, returns to Patriot’s Park on Saturday, September 18. A motion was passed to provide $750 in tourism funds.

Greenville University asked that tourism funds be approved for its homecoming weekend activities on October 29, 30 and 31. The request was for $6,000, but committee members agreed to $3,500.

Since that request was not in the city’s budget for tourism, it must go to the city council for final action.

The Bond County Fair will take place August 5 through 10.

A total of $3,000 was approved for promotion of the fair.