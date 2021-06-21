Turley Award Recipients Announced

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce has announced its recipients of the Gerald Turley Award for 2020 and 2021.

Due to the pandemic, no presentation was made last year.

Named as recipient of the award for 2020 is Dr. W. Richard Stephens, and the 2021 award is going to Steve and Karen Smith.

Stephens will be honored at a reception Thursday , July 8 at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the SMART Center.

Karen and Steve Smith will receive the 28th Turley Award at another reception Thursday, July 22 at 7 p.m. at The Family Vine, north of Greenville.

Stephens served as the eighth president of Greenville University, after being a professor there.

Among his contributions were GU campus improvements and expansions, and the Greenville-Kaskaskia College program to give students in Bond and Fayette counties tuition breaks.

He remains a strong supporter of the Bond County Senior Center and the community.

The Smiths started the company, Enertech, in 1996, and are being recognized as worldwide ambassadors for Greenville.

The company is now Enertech Global, providing jobs locally and globally. It produces the most innovative geothermal energy product lines available on the market .

The couple has been involved with countless organizations, including The Simple Room and Bond County Humane Society.

Winners of the Turley Award demonstrate personal sacrifice, involvement, dedication, innovation, and community leadership to promote the city. Honorees are selected by a special committee from the Chamber board.

The award was created in 1994 to honor Gerald Turley, a past mayor of Greenville.

Tickets for each reception are $10 per person and can be purchased in advance from the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

For tickets in advance, RSVP at 664-9272 or email GreenvilleILChamber.org. Note which date you plan to attend, July 8 for Dr, Stephens or July 22 for the Smiths.