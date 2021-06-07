Two Injured In Two-Vehicle Fayette County Crash

Illinois State Police report a two-vehicle accident in Fayette County Friday afternoon.

It occurred at 4:38 PM as 61 year old Jerry Bonner, of Arkansas, was southbound in the right lane of Interstate 57 year milepost 135. A second vehicle, driven by 56 year old Maria Esther, of Florida, was southbound in the same location in the left lane. Bonner’s vehicle blew a tire, causing him to lose control and strike the second vehicle.

Esther left the roadway to the left and overturned in the center median.

Esther and her passenger, a 17 year old female from Michigan, were transported to an area hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Traffic was reduced to one lane southbound for about two hours during the investigation.