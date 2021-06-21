Two Vehicle Accident Claims Five Lives

Illinois State Police have released details on a two-vehicle accident that claimed the lives of five people in Fayette County Saturday afternoon around 3:15 PM.

According to police, preliminary details indicate that a passenger vehicle, driven by 50 year old Lloyd A. Rowe, of Brownstown, was traveling westbound on US Rt. 40, east of Fayette County Road N1750, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off onto the right shoulder. Rowe reportedly overcorrected, which caused him lose control of the vehicle. Rowe skidded into the path of an oncoming passenger vehicle, driven by 22 year old Hailey E. Funneman, of Effingham. The collision caused both vehicles to skid into the south ditch where they came to rest.

Rowe, Funneman, and three passengers in Funneman’s vehicle, were pronounced deceased on scene. Funneman’s passengers were 25 year old Coleton Price, of Shumway, 43 year old James W. Bowlin, of Effingham, and 45 year old Jeana M. Kollman, also of Effingham.