Unit Two Board Takes Action On Projects

At a special meeting Monday night, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education purchased equipment and took steps to continue toward undertaking two projects.

Acting on the requests of Unit 2 Facilities Director Mike Wilhite, the board purchased a 2008 F-350 utility truck, a dump bed trailer, and a tractor with a loader.

The total cost is $57,534.

The board talked about the need to make improvements on junior High Drive, near the soccer field. Also discussed was the proposal to construct additions to the Greenville Elementary School to move the main office and library.

Board members unanimously approved a motion to enter into a contract with GRP Wegman, as construction manager, for the Junior High Drive project. The district wants to improve the road, from Idler Lane, west to just past the Early Childhood Center, before school starts in August.

GRP Wegman will conduct design and engineering work, and prepare for the bidding process.

Another motion was approved another contract with GRP Wegman to provide services regarding planning for the library and office additions at GES.