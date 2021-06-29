Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on three personnel items at its meeting Monday night.

Members accepted the resignations of Ashley Tripp as special education life skills paraprofessional at Greenville Junior High, and Ryan Mueller as high school boys soccer coach.

The board hired Rex Lappe as a night shift custodian at Greenville Junior High for the 2021-22 school year.

The agenda also listed consideration of hiring non-certified personnel. The board met in closed session for one hour and 40 minutes, and upon returning to open session took no action on that item.