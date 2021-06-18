Unit Two Personnel Action In Special Meeting

The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education met in special session Monday evening and took action on several personnel items.

Austin Kastl was hired as a high school English teacher for the next school year. Kastl previously taught English at Unit 2 high school, leaving after the 2016-17 school year to move to Georgia.

The board hired Kayleen Kampwerth as an Early Childhood teacher in a blended Pre-School For All classroom at Sorento School, Tess Lohman as an Early Childhood special education paraprofessional, Logan Niehaus as a special education paraprofessional at Greenville Junior High, and Deena Love and Ashley Tripp as special education life skills paraprofessionals at Greenville Junior High.

The retirement of Barb Goodson, as a speech language pathologist, was accepted, effective the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Submitting resignations were Shannon Niehaus as a KRP paraprofessional, and Krystine DaCorte as a paraprofessional at Greenville Junior High School.

The board also approved a personnel addendum for summer school, which is currently underway.