Warm Night For Second Family Fun Friday

Downtown Greenville was buzzing with activities last Friday evening as the city hosted its second Family Fun Friday.

A good crowd was in attendance, despite the heat. Jes Adam, tourism director, was happy with the turnout. He said folks seemed to be enjoying the event, which had activities for all ages.

The next Family Fun Friday is June 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Adam said it will be a Country Jamboree. He praised local businesses for their creativity in participating in these events.

Additional information is available by contacting Adam at the Greenville Municipal Building at 664-1644.