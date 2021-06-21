What You Should Know About The Delta Variant

The delta variant was first detected in India but has slowly made its way to the United States. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ten percent of the COVID-19 cases in the United States are from the delta variant. While experts agree getting both doses of the vaccination is the best defense against all strands of COVID-19, there are many unanswered questions and health experts at HSHS Medical Group want to alleviate some concerns.

How is the delta variant different than other variants?

Jignesh Modi, MD, an infectious disease physician with HSHS Medical Group, says the delta variant could cause concern.

“The CDC has identified the delta variant to be more transmissible than other variants so far,” says Dr. Modi. “Health experts believe the delta variant is more easily spread person to person than the original version. As we conduct and collect more research, we will have a better understanding of how this virus mutates and hopefully stop future strands of COVID-19.”

Are vaccines effective still with the new variant?

A study conducted by health experts in April and May analyzed more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases and found both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be highly effective against the delta variant.

“While vaccines are effective in protecting against the COVID-19 disease, we do know where viruses circulate, variants will arise,” says Dr. Modi. “Research so far has shown vaccines should work against this delta variant in the United States but communities with less vaccination is where research will show more variants. Anyone who takes both doses of the vaccine has a much higher degree of protection than someone who takes only one dose of the vaccine.”

Not only is getting both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine effective in stopping the spread of the delta variant, but health experts believe the vaccine will be key in stopping the virus from developing more variants.

How to schedule a vaccine appointment

We encourage anyone interested in getting the vaccine to schedule an appointment by calling 1-844-216-4707 or online using our patient portal called MyChart.

It is free and easy to create an HSHS MyChart account:

Go to www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com

Login or Create a MyChart account by clicking “Sign Up Now.”

Under Quick Links, click “COVID-19 Vaccine Link.”

Click “COVID-19 Vaccination” and answer questions on eligibility to schedule a FIRST DOSE vaccine appointment.

If appointments are full, please check back as additional days and times will be added based available vaccine supplies and clinic days.

To find an HSHS vaccine clinic near you, visit www.HSHS.org/vaccine.

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; U.S. Department of Health and Human Services