Young Eagles At Greenville Airport June 12

Every year, the Greenville Pilots Association/EEA Chapter 1382 holds a Young Eagles Day at the Greenville Airport.

This year’s event is Saturday, June 12.

The program is designed to give youths, eight to 17 years of age, their first airplane ride.

Tammy Ritzheimer-Mount has overseen the national program at Greenville Airport for about eight years. She said it promotes aviation to kids and introduces new opportunities to them. She said the event is at proposed capacity right now, but a waiting list is being assembled.

In addition to rides, Young Eagles participants will get to watch sky-divers and hear about career potential in the field of aviation.

For more information call 664-0926 or visit YoungEaglesDay.org online.