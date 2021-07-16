4,449 New COVID Cases Announced In IL

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 4,449 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 62 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 9, 2021. 73% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 57% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,399,946 cases, including 23,357 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, July 9, 2021, laboratories have reported 228,430 specimens for a total of 26,292,979. As of last night, 476 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 94 patients were in the ICU and 28 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 9-15, 2021 is 1.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 9-15, 2021 is 2.3%.

A total of 12,917,362 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,217 doses. Since reporting on Friday, July 9, 2021, 148,520 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.