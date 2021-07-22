AFHM Heritage Days Friday-Sunday

After a year off due to the pandemic, the American Farm Heritage Museum’s Heritage Days returns this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 23-25.

Hours are 8 a.m. to dark on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Many events will be held during the three days. Tractors and farm equipment, made by various companies, will be on display.

Steve Loose, president of the museum, told WGEL the feature company will be Case. He said the event will also be the national show for the JI Case Collector’s Foundation. He said people will be coming from multiple states to participate.

Click below to hear more:

Waterloo Boy is the featured engine.

Daily events include tractor parades, kids pedal pull, and field demonstrations. There will be a flea market and craft booths.

Live music in the large air conditioned building will be performed Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The four-corners tractorcade arrives at noon Friday, the antique weighted tractor pull is 10 a.m. Saturday, and Sunday will include a church service, exhibitor tractor pull, farm stock tractor pull and a car cruise.

Other attractions throughout the weekend are a gas engine display, rock crusher, shingle mill and a military display.

The American Heritage Railroad will be in operation, and Hill’s Fort and the Lil’ Red Barn will be open.

Admission is $10 per person for a three-day armband or $7 per person per day. Children under 12 are admitted free.