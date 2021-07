The Bond County Ag In The Classroom program is hosting a teacher workshop Monday, July 12 on the third floor of the SMART Center in Greenville.

The workshop begins at 9 a.m. and lunch will be provided.

Teachers will receive educational resources, learn about grant opportunities, and tour local businesses.

While the event is open to all teachers, attendance is limited.

To register or receive more information go online to BondSWCD.org.