The Pocahontas Fireman’s Volunteer Picnic is Saturday in Pocahontas from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. The lineup for participants is at 5 p.m. at The Tribe Subdivision.

The parade will start at that location, go through downtown Pocahontas and end back at The Tribe.

The picnic will be set up on the Pocahontas square with food, drinks and games available.

The band Buffalo Road will play from 8 p.m. to midnight.