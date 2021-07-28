Area Native Killed While Responding To An Accident In Louisiana

An 82 year old volunteer with a sheriff’s department in Louisiana with local connections was killed while responding to a crash on Friday.

KALB-TV in Alexandria, Louisiana, reports Lonnie Lee Thacker, age 82, of Keithville, Louisiana, an auxiliary deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana, was helping direct traffic on the scene of an accident Friday and his patrol car was hit by another vehicle.

Thacker was born in Vandalia in 1939. His parents were Lonnie and Cora Thacker. He graduated from Greenville High School.

Memorial services for 82 year old Lonnie Lee Thacker are set for Saturday, July 31, in Louisiana.