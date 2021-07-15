Bond County COVID-19 Update

The Bond County Health Department announced a dozen new COVID cases for the county on Monday. Dates for the cases were June 26 through July 12.

The new cases bring number of cases for Bond County to 2,267 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,398,409 cases statewide. 23,343 deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed in Illinois and another 2,460 deaths are believed to be connected, but are unconfirmed. 10,413 of the cases in Illinois are variant viruses, such as the delta variant.

Statewide, 49.6% of eligible Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. In Bond County, a total of 5,669 residents are fully vaccinated, or 34.09% of the county population, according to IDPH.

Starting this week, the Bond County Health Department is making the COVID-19 vaccine available every day, Monday-Thursday, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the health department. Alternate arrangements may be made by calling 664-1442.