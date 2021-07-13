Bond County Fair Books Now Available

The Bond County Fair is returning in 2021.

The fair books are available now at various locations in Bond County.

It contains the schedule of events and other information about this year’s fair, which will be held August 5 through August 10.

Among the big events are the Little Miss Pageant on Thursday, August 5, tractor and truck pulls on Friday, August 6, demolition derby and power wheels derby on Saturday, August 7, talent show and Wooten Rodeo on Sunday, August 8, Queen and Junior Miss Pageant on Monday, August 9, and the parade and fireworks on Tuesday, August 10.

The Antique Farm Machinery Expo will be held on the fairgrounds August 6 through noon of August 8.

There will be a carnival each day, with Kid’s Day on August 7. The Money $hot Band will perform at 8 p.m. August 6 along the midway. Senior Citizen’s Day is August 9.