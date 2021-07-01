Bond County Fourth Fest Friday & Saturday!

The Bond County Fourth Fest is back . . . and for the first time it is a two-day event.

The days and dates are Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 in downtown Greenville.

The Fourth Fest has a tradition of featuring outstanding musical entertainment, and this year is no exception. All music is provided free to attendees.

The featured act on the Bradford National Bank Main Stage will be national recording artist, Exile, which has been making music for over 55 years. Exile will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The band had a number one Hot 100 song in 1978, “Kiss You All Over,” then moved into country music, releasing 10 number one hits in the 1980s including “She’s A Miracle,” Woke Up In Love,” and “Crazy For Your Love.”

Fourth Fest will have a carnival both days, from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday. There will be a beer tent, food vendors and a large cooling tent. Advance carnival tickets are available at Bradford National Bank, the FNB Community Bank, Capri IGA, and Wayne’s Market.

Friday night’s music features a National Guard Band at 6 p.m., followed by The Jorrells, and Chapman Brothers, a local band celebrating its 40th year.

Saturday’s music begins with Warren Evans at 2pm on the south Courthouse steps with his Neil Young tribute, the Greenville Municipal Band at 4:30 p.m., the Us and Bob Band, then Exile. A fireworks show will follow Exile and the Fourth Fest after-party will feature Silver Bullet, the Bob Seger tribute band that was a big hit at the 2018 Fourth Fest.

Besides the music and carnival, the Bond County Fourth Fest will feature several food vendors and a beer tent sponsored by the Greenville Knights of Columbus.

All area residents are invited to Fourth Fest to celebrate the 245th birthday of the United States.

The Fourth Fest is supported by many donations from the business community as well as the City of Greenville Tourism funds.

For additional information, visit the Bond County Fourth Fest Facebook page.