Bond County Property Assessment Notices Sent

Bond County Supervisor of Assessments Georgia Shank announces quarter-quad property assessment notices have been sent to property owners in Central Township.

She said those disagreeing with the changes can schedule an appointment to meet with the Bond County Board of Review.

Shank said that in adjusting the assessments, she looked at the sale of property over the last four years, and reported there appears to be an increase driven by market real estate sales.

Property in Illinois is to be assessed at 33 1/3 of the market value.

Shank emphasized just because an assessment increased doesn’t mean taxes will rise by that amount.

The supervisor of assessments said there are still some county residents who need to visit her office to sign up for exemptions. The office can be contacted at 664-2848.