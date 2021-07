Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp has told WGEL the real estate tax bill process for this year has been slow.

She advised it is hoped the bills will be mailed by the end of August. Due dates for the two installments have not been set.

Camp added the first due date will be 30 days after the bills are sent.

According to the county treasurer, the entire process is behind, as assessment notices were just recently mailed and the county is waiting to receive the state multiplier.