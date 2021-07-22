Carlyle Lake 7-23 – 7-25 Activities

This time of year is often referred to as the “Dog Days of Summer.” When visiting the lake with your pets, please follow a few simple rules to ensure everyone has a fun and safe visit. Pets must be kept on a leash no longer than six feet and must be kept under control at all times. Owners must pick up and properly dispose of animal waste. Animal waste bag dispensers are located throughout the project.

Make sure your pet has plenty of water and shade available. Be aware of the dangers of the heat, pets can be overcome by heat exhaustion very quickly. To prevent any injuries to your dog’s paws from hot pavement, avoid walking during the hottest part of the day, walk on grass, or take your dog for walks on pavement when the weather is cooler. Be conscious of wildlife in the area. In general, wildlife will stay away from pets, but it is always a good idea to keep pets and pet food away from any wildlife.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present interactive educational programs on Friday and Saturday evenings and beach programs on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Presentations are free and open to the public.

Friday, 23 July:

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Duck, Duck, Goose

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Bonkers for Birds

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Nature’s Tiny Dancers

Saturday, 24 July:

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Nature’s Tiny Dancers

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Duck, Duck, Goose

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Bonkers for Birds

Sunday, 25 July:

10:00 a.m. Carlyle Lake Main Dam Tour – Starts at the top of the Carlyle Lake Dam

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

Dam West, Coles Creek, and Boulder Campgrounds are open with sites available on a first-come-first-serve basis and also through reservation by calling the National Recreation Reservation Service at 1-877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. McNair and Dam East Campgrounds are open on a first-come-first-serve basis. Eldon Hazlet State Park is also open and has sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis or online at www.reserveamerica.com.

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Visitor Center has exhibits and brochures to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jacket loaner stations are available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps. Visitors are encouraged to borrow a life jacket from a station to use while recreating and to return the life jacket to a station once done.

Help keep Carlyle Lake clean by leaving no trace. Please remember to properly dispose of waste when recreating in receptacles and dumpsters located in al recreation areas.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.